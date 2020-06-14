PNP: P8.39 billion worth of illegal drugs seized in nine days

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police on Sunday, June 14, reported seizing P8.39-billion worth of illegal drugs in nine days.

In a statement, the PNP said the illegal drugs were confiscated following successful buy-bust operations by the National Capital Region Police Office on June 12, which led to the confiscation of P18.25 million worth of shabu in Caloocan City, Navotas City and Marikina City; by the Police Regional Office 6 on June 12 and 13, with P1.22 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Bacolod City; by PRO13 on June 12, with illegal drugs worth P300,000 seized in Butuan City; and by PRO4a on June 13, with illegal drugs worth P306,000 seized in Rizal.

Another operation by the Police Drug Enforcement Group and PRO4a in Cavite yielded P2.5 billion worth of suspected shabu seized last June 11, and by PRO3 P1.8 million worth of shabu seized in Guiguinto, Bulacan last June 9.

On June 4, PDEG also confiscated P5.63 billion worth of shabu while arresting a Chinese national with two Filipina accomplices in this billion-peso drug trade in Marilao, Bulacan, the PNP said.

A followup operation in Parañaque City two days later yielded the confiscation of another P244 million worth of shabu.

On May 22, NCRPO and PDEG buy-bust operations netted P81.6 million worth of illegal drugs in Taguig City.

“I commend the recent string of successful anti-illegal drug operations of the (PDEG) and the Police Regional Offices (PROs),” PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said.

He said the confiscation of illegal drugs in a span of nine days is “unprecedented and is proof that the PNP is relentless in its pursuit of criminals and syndicates behind illegal drugs.”

“The PNP continues to be in the frontline of ensuring public safety by going after illegal drugs. There is no letup in our campaign even as we are facing the challenges of our COVID19 pandemic,” he said.