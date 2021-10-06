PNP: P5.7 million worth of illegal drugs seized in separate buy-bust operations in Manila

(Eagle News) — Around P5.7 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in Manila in separate buy-bust operations.

The Philippine National Police said the buy-bust operation in Barangay 648, in San Miguel on Monday, Oct. 4, yielded 16 transparent plastic sachets containing some 735 grams of suspected shabu worth P4.99 million, and resulted in the arrest of 67-year-old Nasfira Nassir Abdulla.

A day after, the PNP said 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P680,000 were seized from drug suspects Jonathan Balingit, 24; Esmelita Tumbagahan, 61; Renalyn Silverio, 40; Aldwin Castillo, 43; Anna Punzal, 40; and Mark Echalar, 42, in Tondo.

All were arrested, the PNP said.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar hailed the Manila Police District for the haul and the arrests.

He also ordered the MPD to identify the suspects’ other possible cohorts.

“Makakaasa ang publiko na magpapatuloy ang kapulisan sa ganitong mga operasyon upang tuluyang matigil ang bentahan at paggamit ng ilegal na droga sa mga komunidad,” he said.