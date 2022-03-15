PNP: P374,000 worth of shabu seized in Bacolod buy-bust; 1 arrested

(Eagle News) — Around P374,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in a buy-bust operation in Bacolod City, the Philippine National Police said on Tuesday, March 15.

According to the PNP, also arrested in the buy-bust operation in Purok Tinagong Paraiso, Zone 3, Barangay Banago was Carlo Jordan Arevalo, 24.

The PNP said apart from the more or less 55 grams of suspected shabu, one coin purse, one digital weighing scale, one notebook, one box and the buy-bust money were confiscated from Arevalo.

Arevalo has been brought to the Police Station 2 ” for documentation and proper disposition.”

“Sa paglunsad ng ating Double Barrel Finale Version 2022 also known as Anti-Illegal Drugs Operation through Reinforcement & Education or ADORE ay mas lalo pa nating pagtitibayin ang ating kasalukuyang programa..,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.