(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P340,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the operation in Barangay Baliwasan on July 6 was Anersa Aiyadi Hassan.

The PNP did not provide additional details about the operation.

PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said, however, that the suspect is now in Zambonga police custody.

Criminal charges are set to be filed against her.