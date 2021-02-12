PNP: P13.4 million worth of illegal drugs seized in separate ops in Cavite, Nueva Ecija

Four arrested

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has seized P13.4 million worth of illegal drugs in separate operations in Cavite and Nueva Ecija.

In a statement, the PNP said also arrested during the operations were four suspected drug pushers.

Of the four, the PNP said Aina Elias Maamor alias Uking, 20; Sittie Ambuludto Pagayao, 30; and Michael Ordoñez Romualdez alias Bossing, 33, were arrested by the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 3 together with the Imus City Police Station, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group 4A on Feb. 11.

The PNP said the suspects– who belong to a well-known drug syndicate in the area and distributes a large volume of drugs to their clients in Metro Manila and Calabarzon–received their supply from a certain “Intsik”, alias Jin Chi Chen , a Chinese national detained in Bicutan.

Seized from the three suspects were more or less one kilo of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P6,800,000 and P2,000 in cash.

Erwin Amiling Mariano, 21, on the other hand, was arrested by members of the Special Operations Unit 2, Provincial Drug Enforcement Group, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company Bataan, San Jose Police Station, Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Office, and Balanga PS, Bataan PPO, PDEA Regional Office 3 (Bataan and Nueva Ecija), and Regional Intelligence Unit 2 and 3 of the Police Regional Office 3 on the same day in San Jose, the PNP said.

Seized from him were 55 kilograms of marijuana with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P6.6 million pesos, one Isuzu dump truck, one cal. 22 revolver loaded with ammo, one cellphone, and P290,000 in boodle money, among others.

“The arrested suspect was one of the alleged illegal drugs courier (sic) from Mountain Province operating in Region 2, 3, COR, and NCR being used by a certain alias Jayson,” the PNP said.

The PNP said his alleged two cohorts identified as alias Jayson and Sammy Damaso are at large and are now the subject of manhunt operations by the police.