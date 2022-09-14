PNP: Over P7.7 million worth of marijuana seized in Mountain Province; 2 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P7.7 million worth of illegal drugs in Sadanga, Mountain Province, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested at a checkpoint on Tuesday were Eliseo IV San Pedro Quiambao, 23; and John Cedric Gadia, 21.

The PNP said apart from the 67 marijuana bricks with an estimated street value of P7,713,960, also seized from the suspects were one Samsung android cellular phone.

“Sa pamamagitan ng ating MKK=K program ay mas lalo pa nating maipapatupad ang mga batas at mabibigyan ng agarang aksyon ang pagsugpo ng krimen, iligal na droga at iba pang di makatarungang gawain. Tulong-Tulong Tayo, Kaligtasan nyo, Sagot Ko,” PNP Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said.

The PNP said criminal charges are set to be filed against the suspects.