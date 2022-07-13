PNP: Over P400,000 worth of shabu seized in Cebu City buy-bust; 2 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Over P400,000 worth of shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation in Cebu City, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested in the operation in Barangay Labangon on Monday, July 11, were Romenor Piañar Villamor alias Meno, and Charisse Kristine Madrid, 26.

The PNP said the 13 sachets of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P442,000 were recovered from the suspects themselves.

“Police units will continue its unyielding effort on anti-illegal drugs operation by arresting drug players in the country and confiscating more illegal drugs,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said.

The PNP said the suspects and the recovered evidence are in police custody.