PNP: Over P3.5 million worth of shabu seized in Cebu buy-bust

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P3.5 million worth of shabu in Cebu on Wednesday, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the illegal drugs were seized from John Casper Puyat Macaalay, 21, during the buy-bust operation in Sitio Hawod in Barangay Bulacao.

Apart from the 525 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P3,570,000.00, seized from the suspect was one unit caliber.22 revolver.

“Isa na namang matagumpay na operasyon laban sa iligal na droga ang naisagawa ng ating kapulisan sa Gitnang Kabisayaan at saludo ako sa inyong dedikasyon at patuloy na pagtugon sa panawagan ng ating Pangulong Duterte na ito ay supilin sa buong bansa”, PNP Dionardo Carlos said.

Criminal charges will be filed against the suspect.

The recovered evidence has been brought to the office of the Drug Enforcement Unit, Talisay City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.