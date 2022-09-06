PNP: Over P3.3 million awarded to tipsters

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has awarded over P3.3 million to tipsters who provided information that led to the arrest of several of the PNP’s most wanted people.

PNP officer-in-charge Police Lieutenant General Jose Chiquito M. Malayo handed over the P3,310,000 cash rewards to the claimants on Monday.

The PNP said those arrested based on the tips were the subjects of Warrants of Arrest issued by the Court for involvement in heinous crime cases ranging from murder, rape, forcible abduction with rape, multiple frustrated murder, and multiple attempted murder.

According to Malayo, the granting of monetary rewards to persons (except government employees) who are instrumental in the arrest and surrender of Most Wanted Persons is among the programs of the Philippine National Police for the immediate arrest of wanted persons in the country.

“Let these resounding achievements of our PNP units and personnel serve as the core of our “MKK=K o ang Malasakit, Kaayusan at Kapayapaan tungo sa Kaunlaran” as our peace and security framework way forward transforming the PNP into a stronger and responsive police organization,” Malayo said.

“Tulong tulong po tayo para sa isang mapayapa at maunlad na bansa,” Malayo added.