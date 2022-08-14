PNP: Over P100,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in Davao del Sur drug den raid; 4 nabbed

(Eagle News)–Over P100,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in an illegal drug den in Davao del Sur on Friday, August 12.

Also arrested in the raid were four people the police said were high-value drug targets.

The PNP identified them as Felimon Llorando, Romeo Pantonial, Rudy Pedrales and Rolando Hocamis.

The police did not give additional details on the operation.

It said, however, that it was “part of ongoing efforts to boost (an) offensive stance against illegal drugs.”

The four arrested individuals are facing criminal charges.

“This is a major leap in our goal to curb this social menace,” PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said.