PNP: Over 900 police colonels, generals have so far submitted courtesy resignations following DILG appeal

(Eagle News) — Over 900 police colonels and generals have submitted their courtesy resignations following Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos’ appeal, Philippine National Police Chief Ronaldo Azurin Jr.

According to Azurin, the PNP received their courtesy resignations through the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management.

Azurin said this number represents 97.48% of 953 3rd-level police officials.

The submissions came days after Abalos called on the high-ranking police officials to do the same as part of the government’s efforts to rid the national police force of what he said were unscrupulous personnel involved in illegal drugs.

He had said a five-man committee that includes Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, a retired general, would screen the resignations.

Magalong is credited for writing the Mamasapano report that implicated then-high-ranking government officials in the botched operation aimed at neutralizing terrorists in Maguindanao in 2015.

He was relieved as Criminal Investigation Detection Group chief after his report.

In 2019, in a Senate hearing, he also dropped the names of police officials he said were involved in the illegal drug trade.

Abalos had said if a police official was found to be clean after the evaluation, her or his resignation would not be accepted.