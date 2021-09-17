PNP: Over 50 percent of cops fully vaccinated vs COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Over 50 percent of police personnel have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the 57.97 percent who received their full doses translates to 131,326 individuals.

More than 36 percent, or 36.32 percent, meanwhile, are waiting for their second doses.

The PNP said that is equivalent to 80,809.

“We are aiming that by the following months and before this year ends, all the 221,000 PNP personnel will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19”, PNP Chief, Police General Guillermo Eleazar said.

So far, the PNP COVID-19 tally is at 37,916, with the addition of 197 new infections.

Of these, 2584 are active.

The PNP also reported an additional death within its ranks.

The police officer, the PNP said, experienced chest pain and difficulty in breathing and was brought to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

However, his admission was not possible due to full capacity.

The family tried taking him to another hospital, but to no avail, prompting them to decide to take him home instead.

The police officer, however, had to be rushed to the hospital again where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The PNP said the police officer was a diabetic, and had been fully vaccinated since Aug. 4.

The PNP COVID-19 recovery tally is so far at 35,219, with the addition of 224 recoveries.