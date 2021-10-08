PNP: Over 200,000 people violated protocols implemented in M. Manila under COVID-19 alert level 4

(Eagle News) — Over 200,000 people have so far violated protocols in Metro Manila since the start of implementation of the alert level system in the region.

According to the Philippine National Police, the 236,764 were after 9,688 violators were added to the list.

The PNP said the average daily number of violators from September 16 to October 7 was recorded at 10,762.

Of the total violators, 167,497 people violated the minimum public health standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That translates to a daily average of 7,614.

Around 53 percent of the violators were warned, 41 percent were fined, while 6 percent faced other sanctions.

A total of 66,705 violated the curfew.

Over 2,000–or 2,562—who are not considered authorized persons outside residence (APORs) were caught violating the protocol on staying at home.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4 until the end of the month.

This is the second-highest alert level under the new system being implemented by the government in the region since September amid the pandemic.

Under a COVID-19 alert level 4, COVID-119 cases are high or increasing.

There is also a high utilization rate of beds and ICU beds.