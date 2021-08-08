PNP: Over 20,000 violators of community quarantine restrictions registered in NCR Plus on Aug. 6

(Eagle News) — Over 20,000 people were fined and warned for violation of the community quarantine restrictions in the NCR Plus bubble on the first day of implementation on Aug. 6, the Philippine National Police said over the weekend.

According to the PNP, based on data from Joint Task Force (JTF) Covid Shield, 20,511 violated restrictions in place for the duration of the ECQ in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite from August 6 to August 7 at 4 a.m.

Of the 20,511 violators, 5,781 were sanctioned in relation to the implementation of uniform curfew hours, while 14,775 were cited for violations of minimum public health standards (e.g. not wearing/improper wearing of facemask, face shield, mass gathering, non-observance of social/physical distancing, and RA 11332 otherwise known as the “Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases”).

On the implementation of uniform curfew hours, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said that Metro Manila, which is under an enhanced community quarantine, posted the highest number of violators with 4,394, followed by Cavite which is under MECQ with 540.

Laguna which is under ECQ recorded 471 violators and Rizal which is under MECQ with 370.

Bulacan which is under a GCQ with heightened restrictions, posted six violators who were all fined.

“Makaaasa ang ating mga kababayan na patuloy po at lalo pa naming paiigtingin ang pagbabantay sa mga quarantine control points lalo na sa mga lugar kung saan may mataas na bilang ng mga kaso ng Delta variant ng Covid-19. Muli po ay hinihingi namin ang displina at kooperasyon ng bawat mamamayan para hindi na lumala pa ang sitwasyon natin sa kasalukuyan,” Eleazar said.