PNP: Over 1,000 gun ban violators nabbed so far

(Eagle News) — Over 1,000 violators have been arrested since the gun ban was implemented ahead of the elections in May.

According to the Philippine National Police, of the 1,554 persons arrested, 1,496 were civilians, 21 security personnel, 15 police personnel and nine from the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Based on the PNP data, Metro Manila had the most violators, with 534, followed by Region 7 with 178.

Region 4A had 173 violators; Region 3, 163; and Region 6, 82, according to the PNP.

Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code prohibits the carrying of firearms outside residences or places of business during the election period.

Based on Commission on Elections Resolution No. 10728, the gun ban is in effect from Jan. 9 to June 8, pursuant to Comelec Resolution No. 10695 that specified the same period as the election period.

The elections are expected on May 9.