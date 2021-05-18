PNP orders police units to closely monitor tourist spots in NCR Plus area as they reopen at 30% maximum capacity

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar ordered all police units to closely monitor tourist spots and other leisure spots in the NCR Plus area, as they reopen under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

In a statement, Eleazar noted that over the weekend, people already started visiting outdoor tourist attractions which were allowed to operate at a 30% maximum capacity.

The GCQ with heightened restrictions–which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal– took effect on May 14.

Eleazar reminded police units to be on the lookout, in particular, for violations of minimum public health safety protocols.

He also reminded them to coordinate closely with local government units.

Eleazar also urged the public to continue to exercise precautions, noting that the “more transmissible COVID-19 India variant” was already detected in the Philippines.

He said travel should be restricted within the NCR Plus bubble.

” At para naman doon sa mga nasa labas ng Bubble, huwag na po nating pilitin na pumasok pa unless essential travel po ang inyong lakad (And for those outside the bubble, let’s not force ourselves to get into the bubble unless your travel is essential,” Eleazar said.

“Kung hindi po talaga natin maiiwasan ang paglabas, remember to always wear your face masks and face shields and observe physical distancing (If we really can’t avoid going out, remember to always wear your face masks and face shields and observe physical distancing),” he added.

The GCQ with heightened restrictions is expected to end on May 31.