PNP orders NCR-wide manhunt for 13 more detainees who escaped Caloocan custodial facility

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has ordered its operating teams stationed in Metro Manila to assist in the recapture of 13 more detainees who bolted the Caloocan City Hall custodial facility unit early Thursday.

In a statement, Col. Ismael Yu, PNP spokesperson said, a “metro-wide all-points bulletin” has been raised for all territorial units to be on the lookout for the detainees, who had been temporarily isolated to undergo confirmatory swab tests after initially testing positive in rapid tests prior to their escape.

Yu said a total of 15 detainees escaped, but two were immediately rearrested.

The PNP spokesperson said the detainees are facing mostly drug-related charges and charges related to the illegal possession of firearms.

In light of the incident, Yu said line units have also been reminded about the need for “rigid security measures” in lock-up cells and temporary detention facilities of police stations.

“Police regional offices were also instructed to conduct (a) periodic security survey of all PNP detention facilities in their areas of responsibility,” Yu said.