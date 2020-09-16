PNP orders crackdown on police personnel using vehicles impounded as evidence

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief, Police General Camilo Cascolan has ordered a crackdown on police personnel using vehicles impounded as evidence.

Cascolan ordered a nationwide inspection and inventory of all motor vehicles, and instructed PNP unit commanders to conduct surprise camp inspections.

He directed the PNP Highway Patrol Group and PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group to lead the crackdown.

According to Cascolan, police personnel found using evidence vehicles face stiff administrative sanctions for “infidelity in the custody of evidence,” while those in possession of undocumented or stolen vehicles will face appropriate criminal charges.

“The PNP internal cleansing program will be put into action without fear or favor. There will be no sacred cows in this drive, whoever is involved, let the axe fall where it may,” Cascolan said.

“We owe it to President Rodrigo R. Duterte and to the Filipino people (for) the PNP (to) take the lead, and lead by example in the national crusade against crime and corruption,” he added.