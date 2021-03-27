PNP opens additional temporary facilities for treatment of COVID-19-positive police personnel

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has opened more temporary facilities in Camp Crame for the treatment of police personnel infected with the SARS COV-2 virus.

In a statement, the PNP said the entire compound of Kiangan Billeting and Transient Quarters with sports facilities has been reconfigured for this purpose.

It has a 55-bed capacity.

The Kiangan Emergency Treatment Facility is currently the main quarantine facility in Camp Crame for any COVID-positive cases.

The pavilion by the poolside at the back of the building and covered tennis court serves, on the other hand, as a temporary holding area or triage where patients are assessed and examined by PNP doctors to determine further medical interventions needed.

That has an 80-bed capacity.

Recently, the Directorate for Logistics turned over an additional 57 beds for the same compound covering and 40 more beds for the gym.

They also now provide shelter for asymptomatic patients.

According to Brigadier General Luisito Magnaye, Director of the PNP Health Service, the increase in the cases was unexpected among police personnel, some of whom also brought members of their families who tested positive.

Both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases are assigned to their respective quarantine facilities and individually transported by PNP ambulances to either the PICC, ULTRA, Nice Hotel or LGU facilities in Metro Manila and Clark, Magnaye said.

Those with “symptomatic” cases are brought to National Capital Region Police Office and Southern Police District facilities or any other available government hospitals.

The PNP said some members of the local government units also took advantage of the facility for assessment of their conditions.

“It is not true and totally unfair to speculate that our policemen are not being taken care of,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas, who is himself in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, said.