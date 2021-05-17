PNP on offensive mode vs BIFF over group’s “intensified” recruitment, attacks

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar ordered police units to go on the offensive against Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Eleazar gave the order after Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the BIFF had intensified its recruitment activities and increased attacks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I agree with our Presidential Peace Adviser, Sec. Carlito Galvez, that it is easy now for the BIFF to recruit members because the pandemic has severely affected the livelihood of many people in Mindanao,” Eleazar said.

According to Eleazar, in particular, the PNP will further enhance its intelligence operations against the group and conduct aggressive police operations.

He said there would also be heightened police presence.

Eleazar called on the public to contribute as well.

“This needs a whole-of-nation approach. Aside from the police and military, other government agencies and stakeholders also have roles to play in preventing recruitment by the BIFF,” he said.

“Kahit naman po may pandemya, nakatutok pa rin ang inyong mga pulis at sundalo sa pagpapanatili ng seguridad sa bawat komunidad, at kasama na dito ‘yung pagmomonitor natin sa pwersa ng kalaban.

We have not and cannot let our guards down against these local terror groups,” he added.