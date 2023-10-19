PNP on heightened alert as BSKE 2023 campaign period kicks off

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police is now on heightened alert as the campaign period for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections starts.

The PNP said the heightened alert will continue until October 30, election day, and will last until November 2.

A total of 187,000 police personnel will be deployed nationwide for the elections.

The Commission on Elections has identified more than 2,000 barangays as areas of concern.

So far, 1,544 have been arrested in connection with the polls.

A total of 1,138 firearms,.meanwhile, have been confiscated because of gun ban violations.