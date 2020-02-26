PNP on “digital vandalism” of Camp Crame walls: Freedom to express has limits

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has expressed disappointment over the “digital vandalism” of the walls of Camp Crame on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

PNP spokesperson Bernard Banac was referring to the “digital graffiti” made by the Concerned Artists of the Philippines of President Rodrigo Duterte, who was labelled “traydor” and “terorista.”

The group said the graffiti was to denounce what it called “the various forms of human rights abuses carried out by the Duterte administration.”

“This is part of a collective campaign of artists and cultural workers called ARTISTS FIGHT BACK, which aims to expose the government’s accountability for the successive attacks to our freedom of expression and public participation, civil and human rights, socio-economic and environmental rights, and democracy,” the group had said.

According to Banac, while the PNP respects the people’s freedom to express sentiments, such freedom “has limits and it should not step beyond national interest.”

“Although the vandals did not leave any visible mark, the fact that the attack targeted a national historical site … makes it totally deplorable,” Banac said.