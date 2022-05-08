PNP: No threats monitored so far in connection with 2022 polls

(Eagle News) — No “serious” threats in connection with the elections on Monday, May 9, have been detected so far, Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Police Lieutenant General Vicente Danao Jr. has said.

According to Danao, the PNP was still monitoring security preparations, with the entire PNP “ready to secure the electoral process for the national and local elections.”

He said the PNP will use the “full force of the law” against anyone who attempts to sabotage the elections.

According to Danao, charges will also be filed against individuals who commit other election offenses.

He said for instance that no candidate or supporter is also allowed to conduct campaign activities after May 7.

He said this includes the distribution of campaign paraphernalia.

“Let us exercise the freedom of expression and right to suffrage in a calm and sacred manner,” Danao said.

The PNP has said it would activate its anti-vote-buying team to assist the Commission on Elections.

Over 20 towns and four cities have been placed under Comelec control due to security concerns.

These include Abra, Pilar, Maguindanao, Buluan, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Datu Piang, Mangudadatu, Pandag, Sultan Kudarat, Lanao del Sur, Marawi City, Maguing, Tuburan, and Malabang.

Over 16,000 uniformed personnel are expected to perform election duties.