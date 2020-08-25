PNP mobilizes troops in pursuit ops vs suspects behind Jolo blasts

SAF member killed in Monday’s incident identified

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday, Aug. 25, said it was mobilizing all its forces in pursuit operations against the suspects in the Jolo blasts that killed at least 15.

In a statement, the PNP said PNP chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa ordered Bangsamoro PNP regional director, Police Brigadier General Manuel Abu to “further intensify conduct of checkpoints, police visibility patrols, and focused intelligence and law enforcement operations in close coordination with the (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and other members of the security sector” to go after those behind the twin explosions in Barangay Walled that also killed one of its men.

The PNP identified the policeman as PSMS Joe Michael A Langbis, member of the PNP Special Action Force.

“While we express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased and sympathy to the wounded, we assure them of our keen resolve and commitment to bring to justice those responsible for this vicious attack,” Gamboa said.

“We join the entire Filipino nation in strong condemnation of this senseless act of terror for whatever motive its perpetrators may have even during this time of pandemic,” he added.

Authorities have blamed the Abu Sayyaf Group for the attacks that also left at least 78 injured.

Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana on Tuesday recommended the imposition of martial law in Jolo following the incident.

So far, Metro Jolo is under lockdown as a result of the attacks.