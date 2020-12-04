PNP looking into alleged ties of Los Baños, Laguna mayor to illegal drugs in probe of his killing

Investigators also checking if slay was work-related

(Eagle News) — The police are looking into the alleged ties of Los Baños, Laguna mayor Caesar Perez to illegal drugs in their probe of his killing on Thursday night.

In a television interview on Friday, Laguna Provincial Police spokesperson Lt. Col. Chitadel Gaoiran said the police were also looking at the possibility his killing was related to his work as mayor.

Perez was among the politicians on the narco-list President Rodrigo Duterte bared in 2019.

The mayor denied the allegations.

Based on initial investigation, Perez was shot twice in the head by an undetermined number of assailants in the municipal hall.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead.

The attackers escaped.