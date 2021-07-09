PNP logs 76th COVID-19 fatality; 97 more COVID-19 cases reported

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has logged its 76th fatality as the organization continues its vaccination of police personnel for COVID-19.

In a statement, the PNP said its most recent death due to COVID-19 was a 48-year-old police staff sergeant assigned in Zamboanga City.

The PNP said the policeman died on July 6 specifically due to Severe Pneumonia and Acute Respiratory failure secondary to COVID-19.

On June 30, he experienced persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

He was immediately brought to a nearby hospital for a RT-PCR test.

According to PNP data, 97 more COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 28719.

Of these, 1452 were active.

Over 100, or 105, more recoveries were also reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 total to 27191.