PNP logs 444 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 44317 after the Philippine National Police reported 444 more COVID-19 cases.

According to the PNP, of the total cases, 2,843 were active.

Recoveries rose to 41349 with the additional 12 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 125, with no additional deaths.

The Department of Health had warned of an “exponential” increase in COVID-19 cases, with the “continued decreased adherence” to health protocols and the detection of local Omicron variant cases.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the variant was the dominant COVID-19 variant in the Philippines, but the Philippine Genome Center has said it would analyze more samples to verify the claim.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire clarified on Tuesday that the Delta variant remains the dominant variant in the country, with about 43 percent of detections, followed by the Beta variant at 18 percent, and the Alpha variant at 15 percent.

She said the detected Omicron variant cases are still at 43.