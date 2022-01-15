PNP logs 390 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 300 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to the Philippine National Police, the additional 390 cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 total to 45321.

Of these, 4028 were active.

Recoveries rose to 41168 with the additional 129 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 125, with no additional deaths reported.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire has said the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country was still primarily due to the Delta variant, accounting for over 40 percent of cases.

Metro Manila is under an alert level 3 until the end of the month.