PNP logs 310 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 45,782 with the addition of 310 cases.

According to the Philippine National Police, of the total cases, 4015 were active.

Recoveries rose to 41642 with the addition of 277 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 125.

According to the Department of Health, there was a community transmission of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in Metro Manila.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.

The DOH has said while there was a jump in COVID-19 cases, the Philippines had not yet reached its peak with COVID-19 cases possibly even doubling the next month.