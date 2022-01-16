PNP logs 295 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to the Philippine National Police, the 295 additional cases pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 45542.

Of these, 3982 are active.

Recoveries rose to 41435 with the additional 341 additional recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 125, with no additional deaths reported.

The Department of Health has confirmed there is a community transmission of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in Metro Manila.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said despite the sudden jump in cases, cases in the Philippines have not yet reached their peak, with them possibly doubling the following month.