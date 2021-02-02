PNP: Leader of gang involved in robbery, extortion dead in police encounter in Bukidnon

(Eagle News) — The leader of a gang involved in robbery, extortion and land-grabbing, among other criminal activities, died in an encounter with police in Bukidnon on Monday, Feb. 1, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Edward Sevilla alias “Don-Don,” leader of the Sevilla Group, was declared dead on arrival in the hospital after he shot it out with authorities who were out to serve a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Isobel G. Barroso, of the Regional Trial Court of Malaybalay City.

The PNP said the Sevilla Group was also involved in arson, gun-for-hire activities, and cattle rustling, and collected revolutionary taxes to support Communist rebels.

It said Sevilla had also been arrested for murder, violation of the firearms law, and the Commission on Elections gun ban on April 11, 2016.

Recovered from the crime scene according to the PNP were:

a). One caliber .45 loaded with three live ammo and a loaded chamber

b). Three fired cartridge cases for 9mm

c). Three fired cartridge cases for cal. 45

d) One improvised shotgun

e). One fired bullet for caliber 9mm

f). One rifle grenade model M76A-1 with plastic container

g). One hand grenade Comp BL56-674 with canister

h). One blue belt bag