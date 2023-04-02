PNP launches manhunt operation vs suspect in university student’s robbery-slay in Cavite

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has launched a manhunt operation against the person they believe was behind the robbery and killing of a university student in Cavite on Tuesday, March 28.

The PNP identified the suspect in the case of Queen Leanne Daguinsin, then a graduating Dela Salle University- Dasmariñas student, as Angelito Lacerna Erlano, also known as “Kulet.”

The PNP said Erlano was identified using footage from closed-circuit television cameras near the scene of the crime.

The PNP said a check of Erlano’s house during the follow-up operation yielded a black Serna backpack believed to belong to the victim.

A T-shirt also believed to have been used by the suspect during the commission of the crime was also recovered, the PNP said.

The PNP said, based on records, Erlano was already involved in previous robbery cases.

“We condemn this heinous crime and we will not stop until the perpetrator is put behind bars,” PNP Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said.

Authorities said Daguinsin, a computer science student, was found lifeless and bloodied with a pillow on her face in her room in a dormitory near the university.

Daguinsin’s body was found after her classmates went to check on her since she had not been attending classes for days.

Authorities later determined she had sustained at least 14 stab wounds.