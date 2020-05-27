PNP launches 24/7 public assistance hotline

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police on Wednesday, May 27, launched a hotline for public assistance during police operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In launching Helpline 16677, PNP chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said the “timely release of information and assistance is urgently needed by our people and the PNP’s helpline will provide just that.”

He added the PNP Directorate for Operations would be the communication hub for ECQ and GCQ concerns.

The hotline, he said, shall also serve as a daily monitoring system of police operations and updates on law enforcement.

“Within the month, the DO-PCC was able to complete all technical and administrative requirements for this new communication system, from coordination with PLDT, system configuration, setup, and testing of the 16677 platform,” Gamboa said.

He said for the project, PLDT donated 52 mobile phones with load, 30 units of pocket Wi-Fi, 100 pieces of 300 worth of prepaid cards, and some enterprise SMS Messaging Suite.

Gamboa said the hotline shall operate 24/7.