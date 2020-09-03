PNP implements reshuffle involving three key posts

(Eagle News)–There has been a reshuffle involving three top posts of the Philippine National Police.

The reshuffle announced by Brig. General Bernard Banac came a day after Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan assumed the helm of the 209000-strong police force.

According to Banac, with the reshuffle, Police Lt. Gen. Eleazar was now the deputy chief for administration, or the PNP’s number two man.

Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag assumes Eleazar’s previous post as PNP deputy chief for operations, which means he is now third in command.

According to Banac, Major Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, was now the Chief Directorial Staff, the fourth post in the PNP Command Group.

He was from the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management.

Cascolan replaced General Archie Gamboa, who retired after reaching the mandatory age of retirement.

Cascolan is expected to retire in November, unless President Rodrigo Duterte extends his term.