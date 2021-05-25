PNP identifies person allegedly behind viral messages guaranteeing slots in COVID-19 vaccine program for a fee

(Eagle News)– The Philippine National Police has identified the person reportedly behind the viral messages that guaranteed vaccine slots in the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program for a fee.

In a statement, the PNP, without giving names, said the person offered his high school friend two brands of vaccines for prices ranging from P12,000 to P15,500 through a social media messaging app.

The PNP said the person has been claiming that he has contacts in San Juan and Mandaluyong, which is why he could easily get vaccines and even guarantee slots for the vaccination.

According to the PNP, that person even presented deposit slips as proof of his previous “transactions.”

“Our (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) and (Anti-Cybercrime Group) investigators are now zeroing in on this person, although he has already deactivated all his social media accounts, and we assure the public that he will face the full force of the law for this kind of illegal activity,” the PNP said.

The PNP also urged the public to report to the police, the PNP’s E-sumbong hotline, any illegal transactions relating to the sale of vaccines and vaccination slots.

“We assure you of our quick response,” the PNP said, as it reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccination was free and “any attempt to engage in selling the vaccines or vaccination slots, or be beneficiaries of these illegal activities, will only put you in trouble.”

“Let us work together to put a stop to these criminal practices which are plainly and simply evil and despicable, especially in this time of pandemic,” the PNP said.