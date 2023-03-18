PNP: Gunman in former Trece Martires Vice Mayor Lubigan killing nabbed

(Eagle News)–Authorities have arrested the gunman behind the killing of a Cavite vice mayor in 2018 in Trece Martires, the Philippine National Police announced.

The PNP said Ariel Fletchetro Paiton was arrested in Barangay Santa Ana, Antipolo on March 10, almost five years since the killing of then-Trece Martires Vice Mayor Alexander Lubigan.

The PNP said Paiton was nabbed by virtue of a warrant of arrest implemented by the Cavite Provincial Police Office.

According to the PNP, the arrest was the result of months of monitoring done by several police units, including the Cavite Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Trece Martires and Antipolo police stations.

It said during the implementation of the warrant, Paiton drew his firearm but the police operatives managed to shoot, hitting him in the left shoulder.

Recovered from the scene was a Norinco pistol with 16 live ammo.

Paiton, the PNP said, has since been released from the hospital after the arrest, and has been turned over to the Trece Martires Police station.

He is facing additional charges for illegal possession of firearms.

Lubigan died in July 2018, after the vehicle he was in was shot at while plying Indang Road.

His driver Romulo Guillemer also died in the attack.