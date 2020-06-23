PNP gives assurance kin of cop killed in Parañaque shootout to receive financial aid, benefits

Wounded policeman to receive assistance, too

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has assured the family of a Parañaque policeman who was killed in an encounter with a suspected drug personality and his companion over the weekend of financial support and social benefits.

In a statement, PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said apart from the family of PLT Armand Melad, PCPL Allan Fontanilla Baltazar, also of Parañaque’s police community precinct 1, would receive assistance.

The two had engaged in a firefight with Moamar Sarif and Joven Viña alias Miro on June 21, the police said.

The police said Sarif had an arrest record in Pasay for illegal drugs and in Parañaque for illegal possession of bladed weapon, both in 2019.

The police said he was also a drug pusher in both cities.

According to the PNP, Melad was declared dead at the San Juan de Dios Hospital after sustaining three gunshots wounds.

Also killed was Sarif, from whom medical personnel allegedly recovered .08 grams of shabu that have been turned over to the Southern Police District Crime Lab.

Baltazar, for his part, was hit in the leg and has already been discharged from the hospital.

Viña eluded arrest and is the subject of a manhunt.

According to the PNP, Melad’s family will receive death benefits which include P250,000 from the President’s Social Fund; between P141,000 up to P181,000.00 as Special Financial Assistance (SFA) from the PNP; burial benefits worth P50,000; and P200,000 gratuity from the National Police Commission.

The PNP said PNP members of the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund are also entitled to death insurance depending on the rank.

These death benefits are on top of the estimated P15,000 monthly lifetime pension from the PNP and roughly the same amount of pension for five years from the Napolcom.

“It is always a sad day in the PNP when we lose good men in the fight against illegal drugs. But this only strengthens our resolve to go against individuals and crime syndicates behind the illegal drug trade,” Gamboa said.

“We salute their bravery, particularly in these challenging times when the PNP is fighting criminality in the midst of a pandemic. While everyone was celebrating Father’s Day.., a father’s life was lost,” he added.