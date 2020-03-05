PNP forms special task force to probe Laguna helicopter crash

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has formed a special task group to probe the crash of the helicopter carrying PNP chief General Archie Gamboa and several others on Thursday, March 5.

Acting PNP spokesperson Police Major General Benigno Durana said the SITG “Bell 429” will be led by Lt. General Guillermo Eleazar, the PNP’s deputy chief for operations.

Gamboa and five others are in stable condition after the helicopter crash in San Pedro, Laguna.

Two, however, Director for Intelligence Police Major General Mariel Magaway and Director for Comptrollership Police Major General Jose Maria Ramos, are in critical condition, the PNP said.

Initial reports said the helicopter got entangled in high-tension wires upon take-off, causing the crash.