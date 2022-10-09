PNP: Former senator De Lima unharmed after foiled hostage-taking in Camp Crame

(Eagle News)–Detained former senator Leila de Lima was unharmed after a foiled hostage-taking at Camp Crame, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said the hostage-taker, detainee Feliciano Sulayao Jr., ran towards De Lima and held her hostage.

“Members of the Special Action Forces immediately responded to the incident and negotiated with Sulayao but to no avail. Since the situation is escalating, the tactical team engaged Sulayao and he was neutralized,” the PNP said.

Prior to this, the PNP said Sulayao,

detainees Arnel Cabintoy and Idang Susukan ganged up on a police officer and stabbed him as they tried to escape.

An officer shot Cabintoy and Susukan dead.

“Tension inside the detention facility has been defused and the situation has returned to normal while investigation is ongoing to review the security protocols inside the PNP Custodial,” the PNP said.

“That is all we can tell you at the moment. We will keep you posted of other developments as more information becomes available,” it added.