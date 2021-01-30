PNP files murder raps vs 7 individuals over slay of former Jolo police chief

(Eagle News) — The police have filed murder charges against against seven individuals over the ambush of a former Jolo police chief in November last year.

The Philippine National Police said charged over the death of Police Lieutenant Colonel Walter Annayo on November 21 were Rasul Nahang Radja alias Rasul Asala; Nara Kagatan Asula; and five John Does.

Annayo was shot dead while he was on board a white SUV which he was parking on the Narciso Ramos Highway in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao to buy coconut water.

Annayo had at that time been reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Parang, Maguindanao after he was relieved as Chief of Police of Jolo following the killing of four Philippine Army by six of his subordinates.

The PNP did not specify how the police came up with the findings that led to the filing of charges against the seven but it said the probe was led by a special investigation task group.

“This is a major breakthrough and turning point in the investigation of the murder case of PLTC Annayo,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

“In the meantime we will mobilize tracker teams to monitor the respondents, before we can launch manhunt operations when warrants of arrest are issued by the Court,” Sinas added.