PNP files admin raps vs 9 policemen involved in Jolo shooting incident

Three of their superiors also charged

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has filed administrative charges against the policemen involved in the shooting of soldiers in Jolo, Sulu in June.

PNP Chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan said the charges were filed by the PNP-Internal Affairs Service after the National Bureau of Investigation filed murder and planting of evidence charges against them.

Cascolan said also charged administratively were the three superiors of the policemen.

He said they were charged with gross neglect of duty.

The charges stem from the June 29 killing of soldiers who the Army said were on a mission to hunt down local terrorists at that time.

The soldiers were flagged down in Barangay Walled, and were told to proceed to the police station for verification of their identities.

A police report said the the policemen shot at the soldiers after one of them alighted from the vehicle they were riding.

But investigating authorities found the soldier at that time was unarmed.