PNP: Eight NPA rebels dead in encounter with police, military in Negros Oriental

(Eagle News) — Eight New People’s Army rebels died in an encounter with authorities in Negros Oriental on Tuesday, March 23, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, the eight fatalities were part of the group of around 40 members of the Komite Rehiyonal-Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor (KR-NCBS) who engaged police and military personnel in a three-hour gun battle in Sitio Agit, Barangay Trinidad, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental at 12:55 p.m.

Some members of the group, the PNP said, managed to flee.

“Police and military units in Negros Oriental were alerted to beef-up checkpoint and blocking forces in adjacent municipalities for fleeing terrorists, while local hospitals and community clinics are being monitored for wounded NPA terrorists seeking treatment,” the PNP said.

Recovered from the rebels, the PNP said, were high-powered weapons including six M-16 rifles, two M-14 rifles, one M-4 rifle; one M-60 light machine gun; and one KG-9 submachine gun.

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), one IED wire, six M-14 magazines with ammo; two backpacks and CPP-NPA documents were also recovered.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP officer-in-charge hailed what he said was the “inter-operability by both police and military troops that resulted in the success of the operation.”

“As law enforcers and protectors of the Filipino people, the (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines are duty bound to pursue all NPA elements spreading atrocities. We are relentless in addressing the problems of insurgency so that our countrymen can enjoy safer and more secure community,” he said.