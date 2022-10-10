PNP Custodial Center head relieved from post: PNP chief

(Eagle News) — The head of the Philippine National Police Custodial Center has been relieved from his post, PNP Chief Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said.

According to Azurin, the relief of Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Ramillano would pave the way for an investigation of the brief hostage-taking of former Senator Leila de Lima in Camp Crame.

De Lima was unharmed but the hostage-taker and his two alleged cohorts were killed in the incident on Sunday.

The PNP had said the incident took place while the police were serving the persons under police custody (PUPCs) food.

Azurin said De Lima has been transferred to the PNP General Hospital.

The PNP said the plan was to transfer the former senator to another cell in the facility.

Earlier, President Bongbong Marcos ordered an investigation into the incident.