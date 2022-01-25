PNP COVID-19 total climbs to 47,465

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel rose to 47,465 after the Philippine National Police reported 158 more cases.

According to the PNP, of the total cases, 2730 were active.

Recoveries among police personnel rose to 44609, with the additional 444 COVID-19 recoveries.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 126.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said uniformed personnel should be among the priorities in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Department of Health has said the Philippines was at a high risk for COVID-19.