PNP COVID-19 tally rises to 42,173

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — Eleven more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to the Philippine National Police, data from the health service showed the additional COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 42,173.

Of the additional 11 cases, three were from Metro Manila while eight were from other regions.

Eighteen more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19, pushing the COVID-19 recovery total among the police to 41,951.

COVID-19 deaths in the police force are at 125 so far.

According to the PNP, a total of 395,634 doses have been administered to 223,653 PNP personnel, 209,642 or 92.87% of whom are fully-vaccinated.

Some 14,001 or 6.21% have received the initial dose, the PNP said.

