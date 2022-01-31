PNP COVID-19 tally now at 48,193

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among police personnel have climbed to 48,193.

According to the Philippine National Police, this was after 132 more COVID-19 cases were reported within their ranks.

The PNP data showed of the total cases, 1607 were active.

Over 100, or 122, more recoveries were also reported.

With the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally is now at 46,460.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 126.

As of December 2021, the PNP has said less than 1 percent of the police force remains unvaccinated.

Health authorities have said that while the COVID-19 vaccine did not prevent one from contracting the COVID-19 virus, it may prevent severe COVID-19 cases and deaths from the virus.