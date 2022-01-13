PNP COVID-19 tally at 44,635 with addition of 450 new cases

(Eagle News) — Over 400 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Philippine National Police, the additional 450 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 44635.

Of these, the PNP said 3262 are active.

Recoveries rose to 41248 with the addition of 31 additional ones.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 125, with no additional deaths reported.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until Jan. 15.

The Philippines is experiencing a COVID-19 case surge, with Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire so far attributing the same to the highly transmissible Delta variant.