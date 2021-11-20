PNP COVID-19 tally at 42,158

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases among police personnel have risen to 42158.

This was after seven more cases were confirmed, according to data released on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The PNP said of the total cases, 116 were active.

Nine more have so far recovered, bringing the total PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 41917.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 125.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said they should be among the country’s priorities in its COVID-19 vaccination program.

As of early October, over 80 percent of PNP personnel have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the PNP said.