PNP COVID-19 recovery tally reaches 6,276 with 40 additional recoveries

(Eagle News)–Forty additional COVID-19 recoveries have been reported among police personnel, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, with the addition, the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally rose to 6276 as of Wednesday night.

Thirty additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the tally to 6934.

Of these, 636 were active.

One additional COVID-19 death was also reported, pushing the death toll to 22.

The PNP has vowed to ensure the welfare of its personnel, who remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only recently, it inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said all police personnel on duty during the modified enhanced community quarantine and the enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

The government has noted what it said was the low count of COVID-19 cases recently, attributing the same to the change in behavior of Filipinos and the infomercials on safety protocols featuring President Rodrigo Duterte.

A group of University of the Philippines researchers has warned, however, that these trends were not irreversible, and that the public should continue to follow health and safety protocols to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases.