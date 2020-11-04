PNP COVID-19 recovery tally at 6,862 with 76 additional recoveries

(Eagle News)–Seventy-six more policemen have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally rose to 6862 as of Wednesday night.

Twenty-four more COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 7324.

Of these, the PNP said 439 were active.

There were no additional deaths reported, which means the death toll remains at 23.

Police personnel continue to man checkpoints and enforce laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making them one of the country’s frontliners.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.